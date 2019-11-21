Delhi’s water war gets murkier, Arvind Kejriwal alleges samples taken from LJP worker’s home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused Ram Vilas Paswan of misusing his position. (File Photo)

Delhi water war: The uproar over the poor quality of drinking water in Delhi has escalated with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of “misusing his position” and “lying” to the people of the national capital. Kejriwal claimed that one of the water samples was picked up from the house of a worker of Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

“You have taken a water sample from your own party official’s house and spread fear among the residents of Delhi. Such an act does not suit a Union minister,” Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi CM also retweeted a video clip of a news channel showing a person, whose house was mentioned in the list of places from where water samples were taken, saying that no sample was taken from his home and that there was no problem with the quality.

A survey conducted by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) showed that all water samples in Delhi had failed quality test, while those in Mumbai were found to be perfect. The survey report was released by Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan earlier this week.

Soon after the report was made public, a war of words erupted between the BJP and ruling AAP, both of whom are trying to woo voters in Delhi ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had even written a letter to Kejriwal stating that people of the city were “terrified” of drinking “poisonous” water they were being provided by the government.