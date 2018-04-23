Delhi water crisis: SC takes tough stand, directs Delhi, Haryana to sort out water-sharing dispute ‘today itself’

SC directs Chief Secy of Delhi, Haryana to meet Secy of Union Water Resources Ministry today.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to convene a meeting with Secretary of Water Resources Ministry at the Centre today to sort out the dispute over water sharing, news agency ANI reported. The move comes after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said it was not receiving enough water to supply to the national capital.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi Jal Board alleging that Haryana had reduced by one-third the supply of Yamuna water leading to a grave water crisis in the national capital.

Taking a strong note of the lack of interest shown by authorities in dealing with the water problems of the residents of the national capital, the apex court in its order last week directed the senior officials of both the neighbouring states to appear. “People are dying. But no urgency is being shown by you people,” the court said.

In its plea, the Delhi Jal Board sought directions from the top court to the Haryana government to supply full 450 cusecs of water per day as per the agreements made by the state and the Union Territory. It informed the court that Haryana was supplying Delhi only 330 cusecs of water daily as against 450 cusecs per day. Citing the increase in population in the national capital, the DJB said that there has not been a commensurate rise in the water supply.

The DJB further added that due to the present curtailment in the water supply to the Wazirabad reservoir, the plant is running at reduced capacity leading to “grave water crisis” in the city. It said the situation will escalate in summer when the need for more water will mount. It also sought directions from the apex court to the Haryana government to supply the full and daily to the Wazirabad reservoir.

The Delhi government had informed the apex court it was in talks with Haryana for the release of 450 cusecs of water of the Yamuna river daily for the national capital.

Earlier, the Delhi High court had told the Haryana government to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the amount of water to be released to Delhi every day.