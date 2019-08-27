Arvind Kejriwal announces 100% waiver of late-payment charges on water bills in fresh poll sop for Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced 100 per cent waiver of late-payment charges on water bills. This special scheme will be valid till November 30 and will benefit over 10 lakh people across the city, he said.
Apart from this, the Aam Aadmi Party government has also decided to waive off water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres in category E, F, G and H colonies of Delhi.
“This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before 30 Nov will get the benefit of this scheme,” Kejriwal said. “Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing,” the Delhi CM added.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board's books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing.
Kejriwal said those who get water meters installed in their house will be eligible for full waiver of their late payment surcharge. He said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is eyeing revenue up to Rs 600 crore through the scheme.
“For different levels of housing, there is a waiver of 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%. Consumers will get the waiver only when they pay the rest of the bills in up to 3 installments. DJB expects to recover Rs 600 crores revenue through this scheme,” he added.
Kejriwal also claimed that DJB’s revenue has increased considerably after the AAP government came to power. “Before 2015, Delhi used to have expensive water supply, but DJB’s revenues were constantly declining. In 2014-15 the revenue was just Rs 1219 crore. Today the revenues stand at Rs 1819 crore,” the Delhi CM said.
Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is already into campaign mode trying to woo people with lucrative schemes.
Earlier this month, CM Kejriwal had announced free electricity to people consuming up to 200 units. “In Delhi, people who consume up to 200 units (of electricity), do not have to pay their electricity bills. Their electricity bills (will be) waived. But if you use 201 units then you will have to pay the full bill,” Kejriwal had said.
The Aam Aadmi Party had secured an overwhelming majority in 2015 Assembly elections when it won 67 of 70 seats. The remaining three were bagged by the BJP while the Congress had failed to secure even a single seat.
