Arvind Kejriwal announces 100% waiver of late-payment charges on water bills in fresh poll sop for Delhi

Delhi faces acute water shortage every summer. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi water bill waiver: Continuing his pre-poll sop announcement spree, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a water bill waiver scheme. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal announced 100 per cent waiver of late-payment charges on water bills. This special scheme will be valid till November 30 and will benefit over 10 lakh people across the city, Kejriwal said.

Apart from this, the Aam Aadmi Party government has also decided to waive off water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres in category E, F, G and H colonies of Delhi.

“This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before 30 Nov will get the benefit of this scheme,” Kejriwal said. “Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing,” the Delhi CM added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing. pic.twitter.com/M2g38idfxl — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Kejriwal said those who get water meters installed in their house will be eligible for full waiver of their late payment surcharge. He said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is eyeing revenue up to Rs 600 crore through the scheme.

Also Read: Good news for Delhi residents! Kejriwal govt reduces fixed electricity charges

“For different levels of housing, there is a waiver of 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%. Consumers will get the waiver only when they pay the rest of the bills in up to 3 installments. DJB expects to recover Rs 600 crores revenue through this scheme,” he added.