Delhi Govt vs LG Supreme Court Verdict Live: Split verdict in Supreme Court, Justice Sikri says difference of opinion between both judges

Delhi vs Centre LIVE Updates: Crucial Supreme Court verdict on who is Delhi’s real boss

Arvind Kejriwal vs LG Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging various notifications issued by Delhi government and Centre including on control of services and functioning of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The judgment was reserved the court on November 1 last year.

During the course of hearings, the Centre had argued that Lieutenant Governor is the administrator of Delhi as it is a Union territory. It said that the L-G has the power to regulate services and need not to consult Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told the top court that it wants to know its stand with regard to the administration in view of July 4 order of the Constitution bench that held that Delhi can’t be accorded status of a state and observed that the L-G saying has no independent decision making power and has to act with consultation of CM and Council of Ministers.