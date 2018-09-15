Delhi viral video case: Two more arrested in connection with case of cop’s son thrashing woman (Representative image)

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested two more people in connection with the incident of a Delhi policeman’s son allegedly brutally thrashing a woman in Tilak Nagar area, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on September 2, 2018 (Sunday) at a BPO office located in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal road. The accused were identified as Ali Hasan (24) and Rajesh (30). According to police, Hasan is the owner of the BPO while Rajesh works as a peon.

On Friday, the police had arrested the main accused – Rohit Kumar (21), who is the son of an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi police. An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged under the relevant sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her official complaint to police, the victim mentioned that she was raped by Tomar inside the BPO. She added that when she warned of registering a police complaint against the same, she was brutally beaten. In the video which went viral, the prime accused – Tomar is seen beating the woman when she warned to file a police complaint against him. Apart from Tomar, two more persons were seen in the video

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed report on the matter. It also questioned why no action was initiated earlier. The notice was sent to the SHO of Tilak Nagar and sought a copy of the FIR. The SHO was given time till September 17, 2018, (Monday) to reply to the notice.

Taking cognisance of the entire incident, Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take appropriate action against the accused. In a tweet, the Home Minister said, “A video of a girl being brutally beaten by some boy has been brought to my notice. I have spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner and directed him to take appropriate action in this regard.”