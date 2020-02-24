Delhi violence: Clashes erupt in Jaffrabad over CAA; Delhi Police head constable succumbs to injuries – LIVE Updates

Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Violence Updates: A policeman who received injuries during ongoing clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act has succumbed to injuries, news agency PTI reported. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi’s Lietenant Governor Anil Baijal have appealed for calm after violent clashes erupted in Jaffrabad and adjoining areas of the national capital. Urginf people to exercise restraint, L-G Baijal said that he has instructed Delhi Police and its Commissioner to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. “The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” he tweeted. Kejriwal also tweeted to call for action by the L-G and the Union Home ministry to ensure that law and order is maintained. Violence broke out in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi on Monday for the second consecutive day over the Citizenship Amendment Act with reports that pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed. Several incidents of stone-pelting have been reported since today morning as fresh clashes erupted this morning. Visuals show a large number of people moving towards cops even as they tried to pacify the crowd. Similar protests were also reported from Maujpur area where pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed as they pelted stones at each other. Police officials had to fire tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to control the unruly crowd.

