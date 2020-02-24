  1. Home
  3. Delhi violence Clashes erupt in Jaffrabad over CAA Delhi Police head constable succumbs to injuries – LIVE Updates

Updated:Feb 24, 2020 4:39:40 pm

A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Violence Updates: A policeman who received injuries during ongoing clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act has succumbed to injuries, news agency PTI reported. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi’s Lietenant Governor Anil Baijal have appealed for calm after violent clashes erupted in Jaffrabad and adjoining areas of the national capital. Urginf people to exercise restraint, L-G Baijal said that he has instructed Delhi Police and its Commissioner to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. “The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” he tweeted. Kejriwal also tweeted to call for action by the L-G and the Union Home ministry to ensure that law and order is maintained. Violence broke out in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi on Monday for the second consecutive day over the Citizenship Amendment Act with reports that pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed. Several incidents of stone-pelting have been reported since today morning as fresh clashes erupted this morning. Visuals show a large number of people moving towards cops even as they tried to pacify the crowd. Similar protests were also reported from Maujpur area where pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed as they pelted stones at each other. Police officials had to fire tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to control the unruly crowd.

    16:39 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Violence in northeast Delhi between two groups over CAA

    Tension escalated in northeast Delhi after protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday. They pelted stones at each other.

    16:36 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence latest news: L-G Anil Baijal urge everyone to exercise restraint

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony."

    16:34 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence update: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.

    16:29 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Head constable killed during clashes over CAA

    A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, he said.

    Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.
