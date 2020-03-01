Delhi violence: Take action against instigators, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said that the media was lying when it said that he had made ‘goli maro’ slogans. (ANI)

Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur on Sunday said strict action should be taken against those who instigated or were involved in the violence that claimed 42 lives in North-East Delhi. He, however, refused to broach the topic of his speech given in the run-up to assembly polls where he had allegedly raised some provocative slogans. The minister said that the matter was sub-judice, so he would not make any comment. Thakur further said that the media was lying when it said that he had made ‘goli maro’ slogans.

He said media was lying and it should enhance its knowledge. During the campaign for Delhi assembly elections, Anurag Thakur was caught on camera saying, “Desh ke gaddaro ko”, to which the crowd responded with a violent slogan. The Election Commission took note of it and had barred the minister from campaigning. Some BJP leaders also felt that even though Anurag Thakur had not raised the slogan, but he should have stopped when crowed raised incendiary chants.

The opposition has been blaming such hate speeches behind the recent violence that rocked the national capital. However, the BJP has said that the opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have been provoking Muslims by lying about the CAA. It said that what happened in the national capital was the result of provoking statements made over the last two months in the garb of CAA.

The BJP blamed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for provoking people against the CAA. In a press conference held earlier this week, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the ‘pot had been on the boiler for the last two months’. “On December 14, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said: “Now we have to decide, choose your side.” Is this not instigation?” the minister asked. He said that Delhi’s violence did not happen in two days. “People have been being instigated for two months. After the passage of CAA, Soniaji said that this was the final battle (aar paar ki ladai). The instigation started from there,” he added.