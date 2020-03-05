Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain arrested by Delhi Police after Rouse Avenue court rejects surrender plea

Tahir Hussain (ANI)

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, was arrested by the crime branch of Delhi Police at the Rouse Avenue court where he had appeared to surrender. Hussain, who had been absconding since the violence broke out in northeast Delhi, arrived at the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi shortly after 2 PM to surrender. However, his surrender plea was rejected and he was taken into custody by the inter-state cell of Delhi Police’s crime branch.

Hussain was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party after reports emerged suggesting his involvement in violence in notheast Delhi last week which left at least 42 people dead and over 200 injured. He was also accused of murder by the family of IB official Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain near Chand Bagh area, which was also also affected in the violence.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja refused to accept his plea pointing out that the relief that Hussain had sought was outside the jurisdiction of the court. The magistrate further said that the court, under whose jurisdiction, the crime has been committed, will hear the case.

Appearing for him, Hussain’s lawyer Mukesh Kalia, pointed out that there was danger to his client’s life which is why he did not surrender before the competent court because of the charged atmosphere. The lawyer also said that Hussain was falsely implicated, as the MLA did not have any connection in the FIR that has been registered by the Delhi police.

The court observed that the Delhi High Court has has a division of the jurisdictions, whether it is of the police stations or the courts district-wise and duties have been allocated accordingly. “This court is a special designated court dealing with the matters of MPs/MLAs. The high court has designated this court as a special court to deal with cases on fast track with endeavour to dispose of the same within one year as its objective,” the court added further as per PTI.

The court said that as per the provisions of 177 Criminal Procedure Code (Ordinary place of inquiry and trial), the offence shall ordinarily be inquired into and tried by court within whose local jurisdiction it is committed. Hussain had earlier moved the surrender application before the court saying that he is ready to join the probe and wanted to surrender. The court refused to entertain the plea and he was arrested by the Delhi Police.