Delhi Violence: Supreme Court halts MCD’s demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, to hear matter tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in city’s Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by communal violence last Saturday.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana ordered status quo on a mentioning made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave. The court said it will hear the matter on Thursday.

The order from the top court came shortly after the NDMC officials began with the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, and started razing structures amid heavy police presence to avoid any law and order situation.

The plea has been filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the alleged actions taken by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat against accused. The plea seeks a declaration by the top court that the properties of the accused cannot be demolished as a punitive measure.