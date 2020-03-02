Delhi violence: Supreme Court admits plea seeking FIRs against BJP leaders for hate speech, hearing on Wednesday

The top court admitted the plea and fixed Wednesday as the date of hearing.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by victims of Delhi violence seeking immediate registration of FIRs against leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly delivering hate speeches and fanning communal tensions in the capital which saw 46 people being killed and hundreds injured. The top court admitted the plea and fixed Wednesday as the date of hearing.

The plea, filed by victims of the violence that gripped the capital on February 24, seeks immediate registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma and others. Among other issues, the petitioners have also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team with officers from outside Delhi to probe the riots, deployment of Army to maintain law and order and constitution of an Inquiry Committee headed by a retired judge to probe the alleged involvement of police personnel.

Hearing the plea, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde remarked that the Supreme Court wishes for peace but has its own limitations, whereby it only comes into the picture when something has happened and passes appropriate orders.

“We cannot stop things from happening. We cannot give preventive reliefs. We feel a kind of pressure on us… We can only deal with the situation after it occurs, the kind of pressure on us, we can’t handle that… it’s like Court is responsible. We are reading newspapers, we know the kind of comments are made. Courts come on to the scene after the thing is done and courts have not been able to prevent such thing,” Bar and Bench quoted CJI Bobde as saying.

The plea also seeks directions to make public the full list of persons detained by the police and paramilitary and preserve all CCTV footage of riot-affected areas besides the immediate release of postmortem reports of the deceased.

The Supreme Court’s admission of the plea comes days after the Delhi Court, hearing a similar petition seeking FIRs against BJP leaders for alleged hate speech, gave the Delhi Police four weeks’ time to file a report on the action taken in the case. The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter next on April 13.

The directions by the Delhi High Court on February 27 came a day after a different bench of the same court had come down hard on the Delhi Police and warned the department of consequences if it delayed the registration of FIRs.