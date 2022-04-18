Delhi violence: In fresh incident, stones pelted at Crime Branch team by relatives of accused

Two days after communal violence broke out in Delhi’s Jahangipuri area, stones were pelted on a crime branch team on Monday which had arrived to take some people into custody in the violence-hit area. No injury was reported in the incident and the situation was brought under control, the police said.

“A video was being circulated on April 17 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members,” said DCP North-West Delhi.

“The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation. Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. The situation is completely under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.