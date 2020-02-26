Delhi violence: Situation alarming, Army should be called in, tweets CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Army should be called in to control the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the city police have been unable to control the situation and the Army should be called in. Terming the situation in the national capital as alarming, he said that curfew should also be clamped in areas that have been affected due to violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The CM’s tweet comes in the wake of widespread violence in northeast Delhi where 20 people have lost their lives. The deceased include one cop. Over 200 people have been injured, with half of them having suffered gunshot wounds, news agency PTI reported.

“I have been in touch with large no of people the whole night. The situation is alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. The army should be called in and curfew imposed in the rest of the affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to increase police presence in violence-affected areas. He had held a meeting with AAP MLAs and officials to discuss measures to restore peace. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, to pray for peace in the national capital.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. On Tuesday night, he visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other violence-hit areas and held talks with leaders of different communities.

Violence in the national capital began on Sunday after two groups — one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and another opposing it, clashed with each other in Jaffarabad.