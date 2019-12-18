Delhi violence, CAA protest Live Updates: 18 including 11 cops injured in Seelampur, five held

Police rush to take cover during Tuesday’s protest in Seelampur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The violence over the Citizenship Act that spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday left 18 people injured including 11 policemen. The violence started in Jafrabad and spread to Seelampur, Welcome and Shastri Park after the locals pelted stones and raised slogans against the government. Police said five people have also been arrested in connection with the violence. Polcie said officials are searching for other suspects and and took the help of the Aman Committee to control the situation. Some miscreants also attacked a bus, pelted stones and targeted the passers-by in the area. The passers-by abandoned their vehicles and fled to save themselves. Police said the violent mob also set ablaze the vehicles in the parking lot of Jafrabad police station, two police booths and three other vehicles. Meanwhile, a total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff to control the mobs.

