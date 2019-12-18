Delhi violence, CAA protest Live Updates: 18 including 11 cops injured in Seelampur, five held

The violence over the Citizenship Act that spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday left 18 people injured including 11 policemen. The violence started in Jafrabad and spread to Seelampur, Welcome and Shastri Park after the locals pelted stones and raised slogans against the government. Police said five people have also been arrested in connection with the violence. Polcie said officials are searching for other suspects and and took the help of the Aman Committee to control the situation. Some miscreants also attacked a bus, pelted stones and targeted the passers-by in the area. The passers-by abandoned their vehicles and fled to save themselves. Police said the violent mob also set ablaze the vehicles in the parking lot of Jafrabad police station, two police booths and three other vehicles. Meanwhile, a total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff to control the mobs.
Read More
Highlights
Bahujan Samaj Party parliamentary delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act today. The party is demanding from government to roll back the new law.
RJD leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that providing citizenship on the ground of religion was against the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution. Jha in his plea said that the Act was violative of secularism as it excludes people in providing citizenship with a "malafide intention to discriminate" against religious groups not covered by the amendment.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.
The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protests were also reported from Brijpuri in northeast Delhi around 8:30 pm, but were brought under control. A large number of policemen were deployed as tension prevailed in Seelampur and adjoining areas following the violence.
The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR on the Jamia violence on December 15. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other accused, they said. The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.
Police has issued notice to students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here asking them to not take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended citizenship law. The notice has been issued under provisions of section 149 (preventing commission of a cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said. The students have also been warned that action will be taken against them if they disobey the notice issued by police, he said.
The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE