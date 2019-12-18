  1. Home
Delhi violence, CAA protest Live Updates: 18 including 11 cops injured in Seelampur, five held

Updated:Dec 18, 2019 8:32:24 am

Citizenship Act protests, Delhi Violence Live Updates: At least 18 people including 11 cops were injured when angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged buses and a police booth in Seelampur area of Delhi.

delhi violence, caa protests Police rush to take cover during Tuesday’s protest in Seelampur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The violence over the Citizenship Act that spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday left 18 people injured including 11 policemen. The violence started in Jafrabad and spread to Seelampur, Welcome and Shastri Park after the locals pelted stones and raised slogans against the government. Police said five people have also been arrested in connection with the violence. Polcie said officials are searching for other suspects and and took the help of the Aman Committee to control the situation. Some miscreants also attacked a bus, pelted stones and targeted the passers-by in the area. The passers-by abandoned their vehicles and fled to save themselves. Police said the violent mob also set ablaze the vehicles in the parking lot of Jafrabad police station, two police booths and three other vehicles. Meanwhile, a total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff to control the mobs.

    08:32 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    BSP parliamentary delegation to meet President today

    Bahujan Samaj Party parliamentary delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act today. The party is demanding from government to roll back the new law.

    08:30 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    RJD moves SC challenging validity of CAA

    RJD leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that providing citizenship on the ground of religion was against the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution. Jha in his plea said that the Act was violative of secularism as it excludes people in providing citizenship with a "malafide intention to discriminate" against religious groups not covered by the amendment.

    08:27 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

    08:25 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Violence breaks out in Seelampur area

    The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protests were also reported from Brijpuri in northeast Delhi around 8:30 pm, but were brought under control. A large number of policemen were deployed as tension prevailed in Seelampur and adjoining areas following the violence.

    08:21 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Jamia violence: Former Congress MLA Asif Khan named in FIR

    The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR on the Jamia violence on December 15. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other accused, they said. The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

    08:20 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    CAA protests: BHU students prevented from taking out march

    Police has issued notice to students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here asking them to not take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended citizenship law. The notice has been issued under provisions of section 149 (preventing commission of a cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said. The students have also been warned that action will be taken against them if they disobey the notice issued by police, he said.

    08:19 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

    The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting.  CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    Delhi violence: The conflict started on Sunday evening when protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University students against the Citizenship Act took a violent turn. Police had to fir teargas shells and lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
