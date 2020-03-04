Delhi violence: SC refers petition seeking FIR against BJP leaders to Delhi HC, all related matters to be listed Friday

The plea in SC also sought FIRs against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and MLA Abhay Verma for making provocative statements.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all petitions related to the Delhi violence last week to the Delhi High Court and asked its Chief Justice to hear all related matters on Friday. Observing that the adjournment by the Delhi HC in the matter till April 13 was “too long and unnecessary”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked the Delhi HC to take up all matters expeditiously.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking registration of FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma and others over their speeches which allegedly led to violent clashes in Delhi last week. The plea, filed by riot victims and activist Harsh Mander, was admitted by a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde on Monday and scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing today, the top court refused to hear Mander’s petition after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench about Mander’s speech where he allegedly said that there is no trust left in the courts and that justice has to be done on the streets.

Taking a stern view of the speech by Mander, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that if this was the view of the petitioner about the Supreme Court, it will have to decide first whether the petitioner needs to be given a hearing at all. A notice has been issued to Mander and the Supreme Court will take up the matter on March 6. The top court has also asked the Centre to provide a transcript of the speech.

On Monday, a bench led by CJI Bobde observed that the court has certain limitations on its power and has never been able to prevent such things. The plea was moved in the Supreme Court by Mander after the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing in the case to April 13 and handed the Delhi Police four weeks’ time to file a report into the action taken in the violence. While refusing to hear Mander’s petition, the apex court heard a separate plea filed by riot victims.

The Centre had argued in the court then that the time was not conducive to register hate speech cases, which was accepted by the Delhi High Court. Today, the Supreme Court asked the SG if the environment was conducive now to file FIRs against them. The SG said that the matter be left to the judgment of authorities.

The plea in Supreme Court also sought FIRs against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and MLA Abhay Verma for making provocative statements and alleged that they incited riots that swept northeast Delhi on February 24-25, leaving at least 46 people dead and over 250 injured.