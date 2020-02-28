Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: Situation improving in Northeast Delhi amid heavy security deployment, death toll reaches 38

Violence in Delhi Live, North East Delhi CAA-NRC Protest Live News: The situation remains tense in most parts of the northeast Delhi that witnessed the worst riots in more than three decades. The death toll has mounted to 38 and over 200 are still recovering in different city hospitals. News agency ANI reported that security officials remain deployed in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after anti-CAA protesters tried to block the Jaffarabad road. Another group favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act reached the site. Both sides pelted stones at each other. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage. in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.
Read More
Highlights
Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi, has not been arrested, news agency ANI reported. Police sources said that a search operation is underway to nab him.
The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the killing of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till the police probe is complete.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that he was being questioned for urging anti-CAA protestors to clear road blockades while those talking of "dividing" the country were not. He is accused of making hate speech before communal violence unfolded in northeast Delhi.
At least 38 people have lost their lives and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on Sunday.
Heavy security deployment remains in place in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas of violence-affected North East district.
Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. Police said witnesses can also contact on mobile numbers -- 8750871221, 8750871227 -- to share information.
Security personnel deployed in Maujpur area of North East district. 38 people have lost their lives so far.