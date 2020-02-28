Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: Situation improving in Northeast Delhi amid heavy security deployment, death toll reaches 38

Delhi Violence: Security officials deployed in northeast Delhi as situation remains tense.

Violence in Delhi Live, North East Delhi CAA-NRC Protest Live News: The situation remains tense in most parts of the northeast Delhi that witnessed the worst riots in more than three decades. The death toll has mounted to 38 and over 200 are still recovering in different city hospitals. News agency ANI reported that security officials remain deployed in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after anti-CAA protesters tried to block the Jaffarabad road. Another group favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act reached the site. Both sides pelted stones at each other. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage. in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

