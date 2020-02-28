  1. Home
Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: Situation improving in Northeast Delhi amid heavy security deployment, death toll reaches 38

Updated:Feb 28, 2020 10:10:17 am

Delhi Violence News Live, CAA-NRC Protest in Northeast Delhi Live Updates: 38 people have lost their lives so far in violence in northeast Delhi.

delhi violence live, delhi riot live Delhi Violence: Security officials deployed in northeast Delhi as situation remains tense.

Violence in Delhi Live, North East Delhi CAA-NRC Protest Live News: The situation remains tense in most parts of the northeast Delhi that witnessed the worst riots in more than three decades. The death toll has mounted to 38 and over 200 are still recovering in different city hospitals. News agency ANI reported that security officials remain deployed in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after anti-CAA protesters tried to block the Jaffarabad road. Another group favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act reached the site. Both sides pelted stones at each other. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage. in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

    10:10 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi Riots: Shooter Shahrukh not arrested, reports ANI

    Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi, has not been arrested, news agency ANI reported. Police sources said that a search operation is underway to nab him.

    10:05 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    AAP suspends councillor Tahir Hussain from primary membership

    The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the killing of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till the police probe is complete.

    09:59 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Being questioned instead of those talking of dividing country: Kapil Mishra

    BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that he was being questioned for urging anti-CAA protestors to clear road blockades while those talking of "dividing" the country were not. He is accused of making hate speech before communal violence unfolded in northeast Delhi.

    09:58 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 38

    At least 38 people have lost their lives and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on Sunday.

    09:54 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Heavy security deployment in Khajoori Khaas, Dayalpur

    Heavy security deployment remains in place in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas of violence-affected North East district.

    09:53 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Record statements, share footage: Polices tells locals

    Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. Police said witnesses can also contact on mobile numbers -- 8750871221, 8750871227 -- to share information.

    09:50 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Delhi Violence: Latest visuals from Maujpur

    Security personnel deployed in Maujpur area of North East district. 38 people have lost their lives so far.

    Delhi Violence, Delhi Riot News Updates: At least 38 people have lost their lives and more than 200 injured in the violence that unfolded in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Ghonda, among other areas in northeast Delhi since Sunday.
