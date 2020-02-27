  1. Home
Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: Congress march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today, death toll rises to 28

Updated:Feb 27, 2020 9:54:18 am

Violence in Delhi, CAA NRC Protest in New Delhi Live Updates: Twenty eight people have lost their lives in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Violence Live News, Delhi Riots Live Delhi Violence: Death toll rises to 28.

North East Delhi CAA-NRC Protest, Curfew in Delhi Live Coverage: The Congress party will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in Delhi. The march will be led by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. The grand old party will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy in the national capital. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 28. According to news agency ANI, one more death was reported on Thursday morning at the GTB Hospital. In other related development, Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar who on Wednesday ordered FIR against hate speeches has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court. Violence in northeast Delhi started on Sunday after anti-CAA protesters tried to block the Jaffarabad road. Another group supporting the law also gathered to site to prevent them from blocking the road. The pro and anti CAA protesters clashed soon after and the situation worsened since then.

Live Blog

Delhi Violence Live Update: Northeast Delhi Violence Live News, Delhi Curfew Live Updates

Highlights

    09:42 (IST)27 Feb 2020
    Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar transferred to Punjab and Haryana HC

    Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The judge was hearing the Delhi violence case and the late evening notification came on the day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

    09:37 (IST)27 Feb 2020
    Delhi Violence Update: Delth toll rises to 28

    According to news agency ANI, the death toll has mounted 28. One more death was reported at the GTB Hospital on Thursday morning.

    Communal violence over the amended citizenship law erupted in northeast Delhi earlier this week when pro and anti protesters clashed with each other. At least 28 people have lost their lives and over 200 have been injured. Rioters who ran amok on streets, set ablaze shops, pelted stones and thrashed people. The government has tasked NSA Ajit Doval to bring the situation under control.
