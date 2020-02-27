Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: Congress march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today, death toll rises to 28

Delhi Violence: Death toll rises to 28.

North East Delhi CAA-NRC Protest, Curfew in Delhi Live Coverage: The Congress party will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in Delhi. The march will be led by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. The grand old party will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy in the national capital. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 28. According to news agency ANI, one more death was reported on Thursday morning at the GTB Hospital. In other related development, Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar who on Wednesday ordered FIR against hate speeches has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court. Violence in northeast Delhi started on Sunday after anti-CAA protesters tried to block the Jaffarabad road. Another group supporting the law also gathered to site to prevent them from blocking the road. The pro and anti CAA protesters clashed soon after and the situation worsened since then.

