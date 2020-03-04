Delhi violence: Rahul Gandhi to visit riot-hit areas with Congress leaders today

The Congress Working Committee recently passed a resolution blaming the BJP leaders for the riots. (IE)

Delhi violence: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday visit riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi. This will be the first visit of Rahul Gandhi since the disturbing violence rocked parts of the national capital where 47 people lost their lives and over 200 were injured. Congress MP and leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that a delegation of his party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi.

The violence, which broke out last week, continued for over three days and engulfed areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Chandbagh, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar of northeast Delhi. A day after violence broke out on February 23, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the violence in Delhi was disturbing and it must be unequivocally condemned. He said that peaceful protests were a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. The former Congress chief urged the people to show restraint and compassion no matter what the provocation.

On February 24, a day after the violence erupted, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had deputed a delegation of senior leaders to visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi. Among the leaders who were asked to visit the disturbed areas were AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shakti Sing Gohil, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

Two days later, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution blaming the BJP leaders for the riots. The resolution said that the tragic events in Delhi had a history, design and pattern. It said that several BJP leaders made “inflammatory statements clearly intended to create an atmosphere of fear and hate”.

“The last of these statements were made on Sunday when a BJP leader gave an ultimatum of three days to the Delhi police and warned that “after three days don’t tell us anything,” the resolution said.

Sonia Gandhi, too, blamed the central government for not acting in time to control the violence. She said that the violence claimed the lives of at least 34 (till February 27) due to complete inaction on the part of Home Minister Amit Shah and the central government. She also sought the resignation of Amit Shah over the failure of the Delhi Police to control the riots.