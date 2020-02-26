Delhi violence: PM Modi appeals for calm, urges residents to maintain peace and brotherhood

PM Modi appeals for calm, urges Delhi residents to maintain peace and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made an appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood in the national capital which is in the grip of violence and unrest over the last four days. The PM said police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure normalcy in the national capital and asked residents of Delhi to maintain peace and calm.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the situation prevailing in northeast Delhi where violence, the epicenter of the violence that left 20 dead. “Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s tweet came soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the media and blamed provocative speeches by the BJP leaders for violence and demanded Home Minister Shah’s ouster. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign,” she said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly failing to contain the violence in northeast Delhi and asked why the borders areas were not sealed despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s requests. He claimed that law and order situation in the city has “deteriorated” after Amit Shah took over as the Union Home Minister.

The violence started on Sunday after a group of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, tried to block the Jaffarabad road. The CAA supporters also reached the site the two groups clashed with each other. The violence has claimed 20 lives so far and over 200 are reported to be injured.

Meanwhile, 45 companies of paramilitary forces have deployed in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.