Delhi violence | People from ‘both communities’ among 23 arrested, 14 probe teams formed: Police

Delhi Police on Monday said that 23 people, including people from “both communities” have been arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that took place in city’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, adding that eight of them already have criminal record.

Addressing the media over the situation in the violence-hit area, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also said that no attempt was made to hoist saffron flag at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Asthana said that 14 teams have been formed to investigate all possible angles into the incident. He also said that no one involved will be spared irrespective of class, creed and religion.

“Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours,” he said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch which has been asked to investigate the “Bangladeshi aspect” in the violence and use Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance.

Probing a “larger conspiracy” angle, the Crime Branch has reportedly been asked to probe a link of accused with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests, apart from the alleged involvement of some Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who reportedly participated in and fuelled the violence.

Those arrested by the Delhi Police include 21-year-old Md Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another accused arrested is 35-year-old Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who is alleged to be among the “main conspirators” behind the violence.

The police said he was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. However, Ansar’s wife told reporters that her husband is innocent and was not part of any violence.