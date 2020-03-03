Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at Delhi cop in Jaffrabad arrested from UP’s Bareilly

The man was caught on camera pointing a gun at a police officer who stood his ground and confronted him. (ANI photo)

In a major breakthrough for the Delhi Police, the man who was seen brandishing a gun and pointing it at a police officer from a point-blank distance during the violent protests in the Jaffrabad area of northeast Delhi has been arrested from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man, identified as Shahrukh Khan (27), had been absconding ever since his images and videos were flashed across television and social media last week. While police claimed last week that he had been detained, it later emerged that he was still absconding.

#BREAKING | Face of Delhi riots finally arrested by Delhi Police. Shooter named Sharukh arrested by the police.@Nitisha_Kashyap with details#DelhiViolence #CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/1v58vi2tNH — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 3, 2020

The man was caught on camera pointing a gun at a police officer who stood his ground and confronted him. He was also seen firing several rounds as stone-pelting continued between two groups.

The Delhi Police has said that it will be addressing a press conference over the arrest later today. As many as 45 people lost their lives and over 250 were injured in the communal clashes that gripped northeast Delhi last week.

The Indian Express reported that ten teams of the Delhi Police, including the Special Cell, were formed to arrest him four days after his images went viral on social media.

The Indian Express cited the police as saying that Khan’s father, a local drug peddler, has been arrested several times and was under the scanner of local police. As per the IE report, Khan is also a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan (35), who is currently lodged in jail.

Chhenu’s gang operates in the capital’s trans-Yamuna area and last year, they had ended their hostilities with another gang leader, Abdul Nasir (34), The Indian Express reported.