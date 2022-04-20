Delhi Violence Live News, Jahangirpuri Communal Clashes Live Updates: Four days after communal violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the MCD will carry out an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in the area and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order. Scrap dealers were seen in the morning today vacating the site ahead of the anti-encroachment drive.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of “rioters” in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers. The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body. The Anti-riot Force has been ordered to remain vigilant while senior officers will remain on ground. Drones will be used to monitor any mobilisation of mob during the drive. Police teams will patrol nearby areas and congested lanes to keep an eye on miscreants.
In the encroachment drive, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will bulldoze the houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence. The drive is expected to begin begin at 11 am.
Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday alleged, after the NDMC scheduled an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, which saw violent clashes between two communities last week.
In a video message on Twitter, the Okhla MLA said demolition of the houses of “a particular community” just to “harass” them in the holy month of Ramadan on the pretext of an anti-encroachment drive will further spoil the atmosphere in the area.
The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five accused persons arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri. Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged “main conspirator” behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday. So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.