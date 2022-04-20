Delhi Violence Live News, Jahangirpuri Communal Clashes Live Updates: Four days after communal violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the MCD will carry out an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in the area and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order. Scrap dealers were seen in the morning today vacating the site ahead of the anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of “rioters” in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers. The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body. The Anti-riot Force has been ordered to remain vigilant while senior officers will remain on ground. Drones will be used to monitor any mobilisation of mob during the drive. Police teams will patrol nearby areas and congested lanes to keep an eye on miscreants.