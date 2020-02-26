Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Updates: Toll mounts to 17, massive security deployment in affected areas, curfew clamped

Northeast Delhi limping back to normalcy after three days of violence. (Photo: ANI)

CAA-NRC Protest, Delhi Violence Latest Updates: The Delhi High Court has directed the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence in northeast Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar in the night on an urgent plea. The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2.15 PM. The Supreme Court also slated to hear pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Violence over the citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 13 lives as police struggled to check the rioters. Rioters pelted stones, set ablaze many shops and houses. According to a PTI report, over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured. Half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday night the affected areas and held talks with top police officials. Also, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued by Delhi Police SP in Yamuna Vihar.

