  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Violence CAA-NRC Protest Updates Toll mounts to 17 massive security deployment in affected areas curfew clamped

Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Updates: Toll mounts to 17, massive security deployment in affected areas, curfew clamped

By: |
Updated:Feb 26, 2020 9:30:43 am

CAA-NRC Protest in Delhi, Northeast Delhi Violence Live News: Violence in northeast Delhi started on Sunday evening after pro and anti CAA protesters pelted stones at each other.

CAA, NRC Protest in Delhi, Delhi Violence Live Northeast Delhi limping back to normalcy after three days of violence. (Photo: ANI)

CAA-NRC Protest, Delhi Violence Latest Updates: The Delhi High Court has directed the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence in northeast Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar in the night on an urgent plea. The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2.15 PM. The Supreme Court also slated to hear pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Violence over the citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 13 lives as police struggled to check the rioters. Rioters pelted stones, set ablaze many shops and houses. According to a PTI report, over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured. Half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday night the affected areas and held talks with top police officials. Also, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued by Delhi Police SP in Yamuna Vihar.

Read More

Live Blog

Delhi Violence Live News: CAA-NRC Protest in Maujpur-Babarpur-Bhajanpura Northeast Delhi Live Coverage

Highlights

    09:30 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    Amit Shah speaks to injured Shahdara DCP

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma and inquired about his health. He was injured during violence in northeast Delhi.

    09:15 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Toll mounts to 17

    According to news agency ANI, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official said that four persons were brought dead today morning. Death toll rises to 17.

    09:09 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    CBSE defered Class 10, 12 papers in northeast Delhi

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the Class 10 and 12 papers to be held on Wednesday at 86 centres in northeast Delhi in view of violence.

    09:04 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    Northeast Delhi violence: Toll mount to13, over 200 injured

    Communal violence over the citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13. Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured and half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds.

    09:01 (IST)26 Feb 2020
    Delhi Violence: NSA Ajit Doval visits riot-hit areas

    National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik visited the office of North-east DCP Ved Prakash Surya in Seelampur for a meeting late on Tuesday night. Doval left for riot-hit areas to review the situation.

    Communal violence over the amended citizenship law erupted in northeast Delhi earlier this week when pro and anti protesters clashed with each other. At least 13 people have lost their lives and over 200 have been injured. Rioters who ran amok on streets, set ablaze shops, pelted stones and thrashed people.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says public reaction to ‘draconian’ citizenship law expected
    2Kolkata Police grants permission for Amit Shah rally on March 1
    3Home Minister Amit Shah writes to slain Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal’s wife