Delhi Violence News Live Updates, Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive Latest Updates: The Supreme Court will hear today the matter regarding the anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. It had stalled the NDMC’s demolition drive on Wednesday just hours after it started after taking note of a plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which ordered maintaining of status quo concerning the demolition of buildings in the forenoon, intervened again during the day after it was apprised that the authorities were not stopping on the ground that no official communication has been received by them.