Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra being blamed for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam, BJP says in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday defended its leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, accused by the Opposition of stoking violence in Delhi with provocative statements and speeches, ruling out any connection between their comments and deadly violence in parts of North East Delhi. Speaking in Parliament during a discussion of the Delhi violence, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma made comments on January 20 and January 28 respectively, whereas the violence started on February 23. “Kapil Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Tahir Hussain,” the BJP leader said.

Lekhi was referring to provocating statements made by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and JNU student Sharjeel Imam during the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. The BJP leader also referred to Umar Khalid’s speech delivered days before US President Donald Trump was to visit India. In that speech, Khalid had said that Donald Trump was coming and during his visit, “we will show how Muslims are attacked under current dispensation”.

Meenakshi Lekhi suggested that violence during the Trump visit was pre-planned and was incited by leaders like Tahir Khan, suspended AAP councilor from Chand Bagh. The violence claimed over 50 lives and left over 250 injured. Among those killed were also Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma. Tahir Hussain’s name cropped up after locals from Chandbagh claimed that some people had taken the IB officer into the AAP leader’s house. Later, video footage emerged showing stones, catapult and crates full of molotov cocktail on his roof, suggesting a pre-planned attack.

Today, Meenakshi Lekhi said some people have a history of setting things ablaze. She said that she had data that showed who was responsible whenever violence incidents took place in the country. “Under Jawaharlal Nehru, 243 riots took place that are documented — from 1950-1964. During Indira Gandhi’s rule — 1966 to 1977 and 1980-84, 337 riots took place in the country. I’m not talking about the emergency. Under Rajiv Gandhi from 1984-89, 291 riots happened. Out of 1194 riots, 870 happened during Congress rule which works out to be 73%,” Lekhi said in Lok Sabha.

“They talked of 1984 riots, I would like to tell them that they have forgotten that some accused are today at the position of CM (Kamal Nath). The violence (Delhi Violence) was brought under control within 36 hours which, if you look at in hindsight, was in the making for months,” she said.