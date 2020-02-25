Northeast Delhi violence: Amit Shah to meet CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal as death toll rises to seven

As per a Home ministry official, Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take stock of the situation in the national capital. The meeting, scheduled for 12 noon today comes in the backdrop of seven people losing their lives in the violence that has hit several areas of northeast Delhi over the past 48 hours. One of the deceased has been confirmed to be a policeman who was injured in stone-pelting. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi virtually turned into a battlefield on Monday, with several groups clashing with each other over the recently amended citizenship law. Security personnel conducted flag marches to disperse the mobs and maintain peace after the area witnessed heavy stone pelting and arson during clashes over CAA for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The home minister reviewed the prevailing situation in the city in the wake of the violence at a late-night meeting following his return from Ahmedabad, where he had attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event addressed by US President Donald Trump. As per a Home ministry official, Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest. Those present at the meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others.

At least three vehicles were set on fire and smoke was seen rising from a house above a closed shop, PTI reported. Tear gas shells were hurled to disperse the protestors who were pelting stones at each other.

A widely-circulated video of a protestor brandishing a gun and pointing it at a Delhi Police personnel had stirred a storm yesterday. The man, who has been identified and detained, was then seen walking away and fired a few rounds in the air. According to a PTI report citing sources, the man in the video has been identified and appropriate action would be taken against him.