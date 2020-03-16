Delhi violence: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots

It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.
The plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site.
It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.
