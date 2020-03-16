Delhi violence: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots

By: |
Published: March 16, 2020 1:02:52 PM

It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Court also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi.  A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

The plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site.
It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi violence HC seeks Centre AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajya Sabha polls: Resignation-hit Gujarat Congress shifts MLAs to Jaipur
2Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches Azad Samaj Party
3Kamal Nath should resign as Congress govt has become ‘lame-duck’: BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe