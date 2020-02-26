Delhi violence deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration: Adhir Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,

The Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre and Delhi Police for allegedly not doing enough to contain the violence in the national capital and claimed that it was a “deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration” in the country.

The death toll in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi rose to 22 on Wednesday.

“Govt has miserably failed in containing and forestalling the spread of communal hatred and violence in Delhi, (which) resulted in the deaths of police personnel and others. It is a matter of great shame for the country like India,” the Congress leader tweeted.

“Let alone vitiating social atmosphere, it is a well deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration. Modi Ji why are you keeping yourself mum?” Chowdhury said in another tweet.

In his first reaction to the incidents of violence in Delhi, Modi on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

“It took 4 days before Delhi Police swung into action, had these measures been taken earlier as it is being done today, many lives and properties worth of hundreds of crores of rupees would have been saved,” Chowdhury, the MP from West Bengal, said in the micro-blogging site.

The communal violence in Delhi followed clashes between pro- and anti-CAA protesters over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday.