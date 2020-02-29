Delhi violence: Congress seeks Supreme Court’s intervention to protect rights of citizens

Anand Sharms says situation in Delhi far from normal, environment of fear prevailing. (File Photo)

The Congress party on Saturday said the situation is far from normal and an environment of fear is still prevailing in Delhi. Addressing the media here, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma sought the Supreme Court’s intervention effectively to secure the right of citizens. Sharma alleged that a partial investigation is taking place into the violence that claimed 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

“The entire world is watching this country, it is time that the Supreme Court intervenes effectively to protect the rights of the citizens guaranteed by the Constitution,” Sharma told reporters.

He said the Congress party urges the Supreme Court to take cognisance of all cases and appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all cases where people are being framed and put in jails.

“We have no expectations from Centre or Delhi CM but we have hopes from the courts,” Sharma added.The Congress leader said that fundamental rights are under constant assault under the Modi government. “We have seen that merely objecting to a government decision, action or a wong law or discriminatory legislation, citizens are accused of sedition,” he said.

“The riots in the national capital, the killings of almost 50 people and injuries over 300 people, enormous loss of public, private properties due to deliberate inaction. The situation is far from normal, there is a prevailing environment of fear. Our citizens are living in fear,” Sharma added.

“It is the right of every citizen to question, to protest and oppose, but all over the country sedition cases are being filed which has never happened,” he said.

At least 42 were killed and over 200 injured in riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.