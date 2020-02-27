Delhi violence: Congress delegation meets President Kovind, urges him to call for removal of Amit Shah

A delegation of Congress leaders led by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to apprise him about the prevailing situation in Delhi in view of the violence over Citizenship Amendment Act. The delegation sought his intervention to restore normalcy and peace in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Speaking to reporters outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sonia said that the delegation submitted a memorandum and urged the President to call for the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We handed over demands to President Kovind in a memorandum, Centre and Delhi government were mute spectators to violence. Violence has taken lives of 34 people, businesses have fallen prey to looting,” she said.

READ MORE: Delhi Violence Updates

“We call upon you (President) to ensure that life, liberty, & property of citizens are preserved. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister for his inability to contain violence,” the Congress president added.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala were part of the delegation that visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind.

Manmohan Singh said that violence in the national capital is a total failure of the Centre and termed it as a matter of ‘national shame’.

“We called upon President to suggest to him that what has happened in last four days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died and 200 people are injured, it is a reflection on total failure of Central government,” the former PM said.

“We urged the President to use his power to protect rajdharma,” Singh added.

The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act has reached 34.