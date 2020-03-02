Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal honorarium of Rs 1 crore, job to family of slain Intelligence Bureau officer

The Delhi police have formed two SITs to investigate all the cases related to violence.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will provide an honorarium of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one person of the family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who was brutally murdered during the violence in the national capital last week. Informing about the move, Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said: “Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of 1 crore and will give a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

In the violence that broke out last week, 47 people lost their lives and over 200 hundred people got injured. Two government personnel — head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma — also lost their lives. The head constable was shot dead while Ankit Sharma was stabbed to death. His body was later recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi. The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ratan Lal. The Chief Minister had also visited the family of the deceased head constable on Tuesday.

Last week on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the violence. The chief minister had also announced an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 for those whose houses had been burnt. He also said that his government would provide free books and uniforms to students who have lost them during the violence.

