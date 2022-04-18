Delhi violence: Case transferred to Crime Branch; ‘Bangladeshi aspect’, link with 2020 riots under lens

A day after Delhi Police arrested 21 suspects, including the “main conspirators”, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the communal violence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team.

As per officials quoted by The Indian Express, the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the “Bangladeshi aspect” and use Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance.

Probing a “larger conspiracy” angle, the Crime Branch has reportedly been asked to probe a link of accused with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests, apart from the alleged involvement of some Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who reportedly participated in and fuelled the violence.

Special CP (crime) has asked one inspector to verify the Bangladeshi aspect and another inspector has been asked to collect videos from social media and electronic media. “They have also been asked to check the call logs of the police control room (PCR) and meet with all the callers to record their statements,” an officer said.

Those arrested by the Delhi Police include 21-year-old Md Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another accused arrested is 35-year-old Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who is alleged to be among the “main conspirators” behind the violence.

The police said he was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. However, Ansar’s wife told reporters that her husband is innocent and was not part of any violence.