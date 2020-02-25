Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live Update: Fresh incidents of stone-pelting in Bhajanpura, death toll rises to 10

  1. Home
Updated:Feb 25, 2020 6:18:55 pm

CAA-NRC Protest in Delhi, Northeast Delhi Violence Live News: The violence continued for the second day with fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported near Bhajanpura Chowk in North East Delhi. It all started with Jaffrabad where people gathered to protest over the CAA on Sunday.

CAA, NRC Protest in Delhi, Delhi Violence Live People watch car burn during clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of new citizenship law in New Delhi. (AP)

CAA-NRC Protest Delhi Violence Live Update: At least ten people have lost their lives in violence that started in parts of North East Delhi on Monday. The violence continued for the second day with fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported near Bhajanpura Chowk in North East Delhi. It all started with Jaffrabad where people gathered to protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday. Soon, a stretch connecting Shahdara-Kashmiri gate highway with Maujpur-Babarpur and Bhajan Pura was blocked. This led to clashes between two groups in Jaffrabad and Maujpur with protesters resorting to torching shops, vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

By Monday afternoon, the situation went out of hand as a large number of rioters indulged in arson and stone-pelting. They set vehicles on fire, burnt shops and pelted stones at houses breaking glass panes. Most of this violence took place in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi. On the first day of protest, seven people lost their lives — six civilians and one head constable identified as Ratan Lal.

The death toll has now climbed to nine with two more cases confirmed by GTB Hospital today. As the situation continues to simmer, Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high-level meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear tomorrow (Wednesday) the petition regarding violence held in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area of North-east Delhi.

Live Blog

Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live Update

Highlights

    18:04 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Amit Shah asks Delhi Police to dispel rumours

    Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to have senior police officers present in Police Control Rooms so that rumours can be dispelled as quickly as possible. He has appealed to all to desist from spreading rumours and said that political parties should cooperate with police to quell these rumours and dispel fear among the public. He also appealed to the public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading rumours: ANI 

    17:53 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 10, confirms GTB Hospital Medical Superintendent

    GTB Hospital Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar: Today four persons have been brought dead, yesterday five people lost their lives. The death toll rises to nine. Total 10 deaths and 150 injured admitted at GTB Hospital in the last 24 hours. 

    17:44 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    Police and Rapid Action Force conduct flag-march in Khajuri Khaas

    Following the violence, Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force conducted flag-march in the Khajuri Khaas area. Section 144 was imposed in parts of North East Delhi after fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported from the part of the city.

    17:38 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    Delhi violence: Will detain miscreants, says Special CP Satish Golcha

    Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha says that they will be detaining the miscreants and taking legal action against them. "People should cooperate with us to maintain peace. We are here till the situation normalises. Else we deploy more forces," he adds.

