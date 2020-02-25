Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live Update: Fresh incidents of stone-pelting in Bhajanpura, death toll rises to 10

People watch car burn during clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of new citizenship law in New Delhi. (AP)

CAA-NRC Protest Delhi Violence Live Update: At least ten people have lost their lives in violence that started in parts of North East Delhi on Monday. The violence continued for the second day with fresh incidents of stone-pelting reported near Bhajanpura Chowk in North East Delhi. It all started with Jaffrabad where people gathered to protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday. Soon, a stretch connecting Shahdara-Kashmiri gate highway with Maujpur-Babarpur and Bhajan Pura was blocked. This led to clashes between two groups in Jaffrabad and Maujpur with protesters resorting to torching shops, vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

By Monday afternoon, the situation went out of hand as a large number of rioters indulged in arson and stone-pelting. They set vehicles on fire, burnt shops and pelted stones at houses breaking glass panes. Most of this violence took place in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi. On the first day of protest, seven people lost their lives — six civilians and one head constable identified as Ratan Lal.

The death toll has now climbed to nine with two more cases confirmed by GTB Hospital today. As the situation continues to simmer, Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high-level meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear tomorrow (Wednesday) the petition regarding violence held in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area of North-east Delhi.