Delhi violence: BJP blames Congress, says its leaders incited people for two months

The BJP said lies over the CAA were behind the riots that claimed at least 35 lives in Delhi.

Delhi violence: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday blamed the opposition parties including Congress for the violence in North East Delhi. It said the unrest was not the result of two days but what had been happening in the national capital for over two months. The saffron party said lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act were behind the riots that claimed at least 35 lives in Delhi.

In a press conference held in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said: “This is not two-day violence. People have been being instigated for two months. After the passage of CAA, there was a rally of Soniaji at Ram Leela Maidan, in which she said that this (protest against the law) is a battle. The inciting started from there.”

The minister also referred to remarks made by Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi who had also supported protests against the CAA.

“Priyanka said that lakhs will be taken captive, those who do not fight will be called cowards. Rahul Gandhi said don’t be afraid, Congress is with you,” Javdekar said.

The BJP leader further said other Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyyar, Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor had also provoked the people against the CAA. “Mani Shankar Aiyyar went to Pakistan and said: “we find hope in Shaheen Bagh”. Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor have supported protests like this.”

He further said a lot of stuff that would cause violence was found at AAP councilor Tahir Hussain’s house. “Why is Congress silent on this? Why are the other political parties silent on the attacks on the 56 policemen? Why are they silent on Ankit Sharma and the death of another police officer? So many journalists have been attacked as well,” Prakash Javdekar questioned.

He said that the pot was put on the boiler for two months. “On 14th December, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said: “Now we have to decide, choose your side.” Is this not instigation?” the minister asked.