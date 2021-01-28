Delhi violence: As blame game begins over tractor rally, onus on Centre to bring perpetrators to justice

Delhi violence: With 25 FIRs, 19 arrests and 50 detentions, the police have set the ball rolling. (PTI)

Barely 48 hours into the horrific scenes that played out on the streets of Delhi, a political blame game has erupted over accountability for the violence on Republic Day. While the Congress has demanded Amit Shah’s resignation, even terming him the ‘weakest Home minister in 73 years’, the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of inciting violence to settle political scores.

The violence that played out on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day has only brought a bad name to the otherwise peaceful protest by the farmers against the recently enacted farm laws. Besides injuring police personnel, protestors also inflicted heavy damage to public property across Delhi, including the iconic Red Fort.

Holding Shah directly responsible for the security lapse and intelligence failure, the Congress said that the Centre is a part of a conspiracy to malign the farmers’ protest by allowing miscreants to enter the Red Fort and hoist a religious flag.

Punjab Congress, however, accused Aam Aadmi Party of inciting violence in Delhi. It dubbed AAP as a traitor to the farmers’ cause alleging that Amrik Singh Micky, who raised a provocative slogan at Red Fort, is an AAP leader.

AAP, on the other hand, blamed BJP for the violence. It alleged that the saffron party planted its stooge actor Deep Sidhu to incite farmers and create chaos during the Republic Day tractor rally. Congress and BJP have also asked the Centre to take action against Sidhu.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also accused the Centre of the violence saying that farmers became angry as the government didn’t fulfill its responsibility. Pawar also condemned the incident.

The BJP, as expected, accused Congress and AAP of inciting the violence. It said that those (Congress) who have lost in elections are working to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. BJP alleged that surreptitious support of the Congress and AAP had emboldened the anti-social forces in the country. Attacking Rahul Gandhi, the saffron party said that he had always worked to provoke protestors and denounces the violence only after it draws nationwide flak. Like Congress, BJP also named Amrik Singh Micky, who was present at the Red Fort and later posted his picture with the provocative slogan in Facebook, was an AAP leader.

While this political hostility is set to continue day after day, incident after incident, the ball is clearly in the court of the ruling regime to bring the perpetrators to justice. While Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, has clearly said that no one involved in the violence will be spared, a clear and stern message needs to be sent to stop any such misadventure in future.

With 25 FIRs, 19 arrests and 50 detentions, the police have set the ball rolling. How the events unfold over the coming days shall decide whether the ruling establishment at the Centre can retain its claim of being a strong and Decisive government.