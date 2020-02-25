Delhi violence: Amit Shah reviews situation, CM Arvind Kejriwal meets party MLAs of affected areas

Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, a Home Ministry official said. (IE photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing situation in the city in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi in which at least four people, including a head constable, were killed, officials said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held late Monday night after Shah’s return from Ahmedabad, where he had attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event addressed by US President Donald Trump. Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, a Home Ministry official said.

Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others. A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is “very worried” about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi and called an urgent meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas. Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

In a tweet, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence. “Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence (sic),” he tweeted.

“Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while,” Kejriwal added. Sources said the meeting will take place at the chief minister’s residence at 10.30 am. A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured in the violence.