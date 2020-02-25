Delhi violence: All parties will take steps to restore peace, says Arvind Kejriwal after ‘positive’ meeting with Amit Shah

By: |
Published: February 25, 2020 1:52:28 PM

Shah on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead.

Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah, Anil Baijal, Amulya Patnaik, Manoj Tiwari, latest updates on Delhi violence“Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace,” he told reporters after the meeting. (ANI photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital. “Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace,” he told reporters after the meeting.
“The police are doing their bit and HM has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided,” Kejriwal said.

Shah on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri attended the meeting.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi violence All parties will take steps to restore peace says Arvind Kejriwal after ‘positive’ meeting with Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Who is Ramvir Bidhuri, BJP appointed Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly
2Donald Trump India visit: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders to skip President Kovind’s banquet in US president’s honour
3Harsimrat flays Punjab government over ‘delay’ in central projects