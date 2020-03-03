Delhi violence: After nabbing Shahrukh, Delhi Police now on lookout for his father — All you need to know

Shahrukh was arrested earlier today by Delhi Police Crime Branch from UP. (IE)

Delhi violence: Hours after apprehending Shahrukh Khan (27) who had opened fire during violence near Jaffrabad area, the Delhi Police on Tuesday put out details about his whereabouts and activities leading up to his arrest in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla said that after the firing incident that was caught on camera and soon went viral, Shahrukh went to Connaught Place and slept in a parking lot the whole night. He then went to Jalandhar, Punjab. He was planning to visit some friends there but later went to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh before moving to a friend’s place in Shamli. The police arrested him near the Shamli bus stand. Singla said that police will verify all information and then arrest those who may have helped him.

The Additional Commissioner said the police were yet to recover the pistol he had used to fire three rounds and also point at a police personnel. The pistol that Shahrukh used was semi-automatic from Munger, he said. When asked how Shahrukh got the pistol, Singla said: “He runs a socks factory. He bought the pistol from a labourer who worked in his factory.” The official said that Shahrukh had revealed in preliminary interrogation that he fired shots in the spur of the moment.

Singla further said that the police have not found any criminal background of Shahrukh, but his father has a case of narcotics and fake currency registered against him. “He runs a factory, makes Tik Tok videos and has a fancy for modeling. He had five bullets but fired only three,” the commissioner said. According to Singla, Shahrukh used an Esteem car which is yet to be recovered.

He has been booked under Sections 186, 253 and 307 of IPC. Shahrukh had opened fire in the presence of police during violence in North East Delhi on February 24. He was arrested earlier today by Delhi Police Crime Branch from UP.

Last week, violence broke out when two groups clashed in parts of northeast Delhi. The violence claimed 47 lives and left over 200 injured.