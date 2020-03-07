Delhi violence: 690 cases registered, 2,193 people detained or arrested

By: |
Published: March 7, 2020 10:04:19 PM

Of the total 690 cases registered, 48 were related to the Arms Act, Delhi Police said in a statement.

violence, delhi violenceIn total, 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police said on Saturday it has registered almost 700 cases and held around 2,200 people in connection with last month’s communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Of the total 690 cases registered, 48 were related to the Arms Act, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Related News

In total, 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.

Out of the 2,193 people held, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act, they said.

Total 262 meetings with the Aman Committee have been conducted across the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast area of the national capital last week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi violence 690 cases registered 2193 people detained or arrested
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Shiv Sena left BJP, not Hindutva’: Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram Temple
2BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha
3‘Right talking’ gang advocates for rights of migrants world over but opposes CAA: PM Modi