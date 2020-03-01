Delhi violence: 254 FIRs filed, 903 people either arrested or detained

This week, violence broke out when two groups clashed in parts of northeast Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi violence: The Delhi Police has registered 254 cases in connection with the violence that rocked the national capital earlier this week. The police have filed 42 cases under the Arms Act. So far, over 900 people have been either arrested or detained for the violence that claimed 42 lives. News agency ANI reports that the police have not received any calls of rioting in the last four days.

Two special investigating teams have been formed under the crime branch to investigate all the cases connected to violence. Both SITs are headed by DCP Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. Each team has four ACPs (Assistant Commissioner of Police). The probe is being supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh.

This week, violence broke out when two groups clashed in parts of northeast Delhi. Among the worst affected areas were Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar. What started as a clash soon turned into riots in which 42 people lost their lives and nearly 200 got injured. A head constable Ratan Lal and an IB official Ankit Sharma lost their lives in the violence. The constable was shot dead while the intelligence official was stabbed to death, reports said.

Newly-appointed Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said that his priority was to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said that his government was doing all it can to restore normalcy in the national capital. “We have to once again create an environment of peace and harmony for all people in Delhi,” he said.