Delhi violence: 14 arrested, 10 probe teams formed – What we know so far

Fourteen people have been arrested so far on charges of rioting and attempt to murder among others in connection with the communal clashes that took place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, leaving around a dozen people injured, including six policemen.

The police said that more suspects have been identified using CCTV footage from the area and videos on social media, adding that efforts are underway to arrest them.

Here is we know so far about the Delhi communal violence:

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said that the situation in the area was under control. However, heavy deployment of police forces continues in Jahangirpuri and nearby areas.

Those arrested by the Delhi Police include a 21-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Aslam — a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park — who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

A day after clashes, the Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their area. “During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. “They were assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani.

Preventive patrolling and area domination was undertaken throughout the night in southeast and other sensitive areas of different police districts to ensure peace and tranquility. Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.

Ten teams of officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed to investigate the matter.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, Rangani said. “Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them,” said another police officer.

Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday called the clashes a “conspiracy” and demanded a probe into the role of “illlegal immigrants” in the incident. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari said the “attack” on the procession was “not a spontaneous incident, but a conspiracy”.