Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets PM Modi amid BJP’s UCC push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday over the Uniform Civil Code draft, among other issues.

CM Dhami confirmed that they have not received the final UCC draft yet, but assured that the implementation process will not be delayed. “We haven’t received the UCC committee draft in complete form. We won’t delay anything, but it won’t be in haste,” he said.

The CM was accompanied by the Chairperson of Uttarakhand UCC Drafting Committee, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. This development comes amidst a raging controversy over the implementation of the UCC in the country.

Earlier this week, Dhami also met Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi regarding the UCC.

On Sunday, CM Dhami informed that the UCC expert committee will soon submit the draft.

“As per the promise made to the state’s people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!” he tweeted.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, after meeting the PM, also discussed the situation in Joshimath and the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

“PM has assured that he will provide assistance for the people affected in Joshimath. Char Dham Yatra is underway and so far 34 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra. Kanwar Yatra is going to start from today, I had discussions with the PM regarding that as well… I requested PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand soon,” he said addressing reporters.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on June 27, the Prime Minister made a strong pitch for the implementation of UCC in the country and accused Opposition leaders of “instigating Muslims” on the issue.

“Today people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…the Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics” Modi had said.