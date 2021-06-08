Delhi unlock: Over 1,200 challans issued for violating COVID-19 norms

As many as 1,24,196 challans have been issued by the police from April 19 to June 7, the data showed.

The Delhi Police fined over 1,200 people on Monday for not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

According to data shared by police on Tuesday, a total of 1,285 challans were issued on Monday, of which 1,053 were issued for not wearing face masks, 229 for not maintaining social distancing and three against the large public gatherings or congregations.

“The process of unlocking has been started and we urge people to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Use face mask while coming out of the house, maintain social distancing and regularly sanitise their hands. People should not come out of their homes unnecessarily,” Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal said.

A total of 901 challans — 742 for not wearing a face mask and 159 for violating distancing norms — were issued on Sunday, the officials said.

While 1,04,440 people were fined for not wearing a face mask, 18,034 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,529 for large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco, etc. it stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various relaxations in the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying Covid situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived.

The Delhi government allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, including liquor vends.

However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours remains closed till further orders.