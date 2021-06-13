Delhi Unlock 3: Markets, restaurants to reopen amid restrictions; here’s what’s allowed, what’s not

Delhi CM announced Unlock 3 for makets and restuarants

With a consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, Delhi is opening up in a phased manner. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that all market activities will be allowed from Monday at 5 am with restrictions and following Covid-19 protocols.

Kejriwal further said that while weekly markets will resume activity, every zone will only have one market open on a day. Restaurants, too, get a sigh of relief as the CM allowed them to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity.

Shops that were earlier allowed to open on alternative days in the odd-even format now get a green signal to remain open on all days between 10 am and 8 pm. Delhi Metro on the other hand that was resumed last week will continue to ply with 50 per cent passenger capacity. The CM, however, warned that stricter restrictions will be imposed if Covid-19 cases start increasing again.

The Delhi government has also not given a go-ahead to schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Other public places where there is a chance of long exposure indoors without masks like gym, spas, cinema halls. Yoga centres, banquet halls, multiplexes will also continue to remain shut. Sports, stadiums, swimming pools will also continue to remain shut.

Cultural and religious gatherings continue to be prohibited until further order and so holds true for other occasions that can see an assembly of people for social, academic, political, and entertainment purposes.

The national capital imposed a lockdown on April 19 with the spiraling of Covid-19 cases. The restrictions were extended multiple times until the daily case count witnessed a steady decline and a gradual lifting of curbs started on May 31. In the first phase of unlocking, operation of factories, construction activities were allowed.

In the second phase, the government allowed shops, malls, private shops to open in odd-even format with restrictions. Delhi metro was also resumed.

Delhi witnessed 213 new cases on Sunday, June 13, the lowest in over three months with 28 more deaths. The positivity rate came down to 0.3 percent. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the people of Delhi, saying they have together faced the second wave of the pandemic with struggle and discipline and “succeeded in controlling it”. Cases remained under the 1,000 mark for consistently two weeks now.