Delhi University Students’ Union Elections 2018: 23 candidates in fray; DUSU polls results to be declared on September 13

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its student’s wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. (Reuters)

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. While the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has promised the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students’ outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its student’s wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls.

It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing commercialisation of education. Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres.

The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.