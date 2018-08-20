​​​
Delhi University student leader Kawalpreet Kaur assaulted, four held

Delhi University's All India Students Association (AISA) President Kawalpreet Kaur and three others were assaulted by a group of youths here early on Sunday, following which four of the five accused were arrested.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 3:25 AM
Delhi University’s All India Students Association (AISA) President Kawalpreet Kaur and three others were assaulted by a group of youths here early on Sunday, following which four of the five accused were arrested, police said. In an FIR lodged by Kawalpreet’s friend Ankit Pandey, the crime occurred at 12.15 a.m in Vijay Nagar area near the North Campus. “They made obnoxious comments at Kawalpreet. They abused us. When we objected, they attacked us,” Pandey said in the police complaint. The arrested were identified as Ayush, Rahul, Shubham and Monu. One person Pawan, who allegedly brandished a pistol, is yet to be arrested. Kaur took to Facebook to accuse police of blaming her for being out late in the night instead of taking action against her attackers. “… told me that I should haven’t ventured out at 12.15 a.m. and should have stayed in the room. The CCTV footage is clear. We hope Delhi Police shows some courage and take action,” she said.

