Delhi University moves Delhi High Court over plan to construct against 37-storey building in vicinity; here is why

The varsity has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court opposing the construction of the 37-storey building, slated to be built on a land near the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.

In a move aimed at safeguarding the safety of students and preventing the violation of its 2021 Master Plan of Delhi (MPD), the University of Delhi has taken strong exception to the construction of a 37-storey building in North Delhi. The varsity has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court opposing the construction of the 37-storey building, slated to be built on a land near the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. According to an Indian Express report, the land as per the petition was bought for Rs 42.4 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from the Defence Ministry. Later, a part of the same land was sold for Rs 218 crore to a private builder.

While DMRC officials refused to comment on the matter as it is sub-judice, Anil Aneja, the OSD Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC), while talking about the case, said, “We had moved the court in 2012, but lost the case in 2015… as the judgment said the area does not fall under North Campus. There is a problem with the judgment as the area is in Chatra Marg and is part of North Campus. So building a 37-storey project is going against the MPD — a clause in it states tall buildings are not permitted in Civil Lines and North Campus area. How can DMRC sell public land to a private builder and compromise the security of students?”

Bipin Tewari, EOC, OSD, said, “Now that the five-year lease set to build the project is over, we want that the land be given to Delhi University for safety of our students. If the building is constructed, it will overlook two of our hostels, including a women’s hostel. The greatest concern is for students who are visually impaired, and those with locomotor disability. There is so much congestion on that stretch… how will they commute if the building is constructed?”

The next hearing in the case will take place in the month of October this year with Delhi Development Authority, Ministry of Urban Development, and civic bodies officials as respondents.