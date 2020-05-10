Delhi University hostel eviction: Modi govt intervenes, says Northeast students need not to vacate

Delhi university hostel news: Around 13 students hailing from Northeasst states have been asked to vacate the hostel.

Delhi University hostel and mess: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has assured Delhi University students stuck in hostels that they need not to vacate during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Singh’s remark comes after as many as 13 DU students who are stuck in the North Eastern Students House for Women were last night asked to vacate the hostel by May 31. Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), on Sunday tweeted that he spoke to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to sort out the issue regarding eviction notice served to several students. He said that students can continue to stay in the hostel.

“Students from Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out,” he said.

“You can continue to stay where you are. Have spoken to the Vice Chancellor, Delhi University,” MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions tweeted.

Majority of the students who are staying at the hostel hail from Northeastern states and are in a fix since last night when they were asked to vacate the hostel as early as possible. According to reports, Provost Rita Singh has asked the students to leave citing the expiry of mess contract. The contract will expire on May 31.

Singh in an email to the hostel president said the hostel will be closed by May-end and students are advised to vacate the campus and move to safer places as soon as possible. “Flights may open in a few weeks and trains are running for students; you have to find the best for you,” Rita Singh said, adding that the mess will be running only till May 31 as the contract will expire this month.

The North Eastern Students House for Women has a capacity of around 100. However, 13 students are currently staying here because they are unable to leave due to lockdown. Public transport has been suspended across the country since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed to break the chain of coronavirus. The government has, however, made an exception and running special trains and buses only to ferry stranded people including students.