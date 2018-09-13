Delhi University (DU) election result 2018: Close fight between ABVP, NSUI; BJP, Congress gauge mood of young voters ahead of 2019

Security has stepped out to prevent any untoward incidents. Over 1,200 police personnel were posted across North and South Campus areas to ensure no untoward incident was reported.

Delhi University (DU) election result 2018: The much awaited DU election result 2018 will be out today. Candidates of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the Aam Aadmi Party’s students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) are in the fray. CYSS has contested with left-wing students’ outfit All India Students Association (AISA). Polls were conducted in colleges across iconic Delhi University yesterday. As per reports, voter turn out till late evening stood at 44.46 per cent. This year, voter turnout has increased from the last year’s 43 per cent.

Security stepped up in Delhi University: Security has stepped out to prevent any untoward incidents. Over 1,200 police personnel were posted across North and South Campus areas to ensure no untoward incident was reported. In North Campus, 700 police personnel, including 100 women personnel, were deployed since early morning. Senior officers were also seen checking the arrangements. Around 11 members of different parties, who were seen canvassing, were warned by the patrolling police personnel.

Candidates in fray: ABVP has fielded Ankiv Basoya for the post of President, Shakti Singh as Vice-President, Sudhir Dedha as Secretary, Jyoti Chaudhary for Joint Secretary. NSUI’s canidates for President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary are Sunny Chillar, Leena, Akash respectively. AISA and CYSS has a tie-up and they have fielded Avigyan, Anshika Singh, Chandramani and Sunny Tanwar.

Preliminary results: As per PTI report, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday’s poll. The National Students’ Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.

Election issues: ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses. The NSUI has promised the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens. The issues that concern are hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries for students and safer campus for women.

Delhi High Court warning to students: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University about the steps they took to prevent defacement of public property during the DUSU election campaign and directed that action be initiated against those candidates who indulged in such activity. The direction came after Prashant Manchanda, who last year filed a PIL seeking a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) poll candidates, submitted a report indicating that littering of pamphlets, pasting of posters and spray painting of walls occurred this year as well in violation of court orders.