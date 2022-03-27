Delhi University cancels Prashant Bhushan’s talk at last minute; lawyer addresses students outside college

Dean of Faculty of Law Usha Tondon said that the event was cancelled due to the face-off between the student and the authorities.

The Faculty of Law of Delhi University cancelled a seminar at the last minute in which senior advocate Prashant Bhushan was the main speaker. The seminal organised by Campus Law Centre (CLC) was cancelled yesterday citing protest by students and their ‘unmanageable behaviour’ a day after a face-off between the administration and the students allegedly over the keys for the seminal hall.

The seminar was on the topic ‘Challenges to Indian Constitution’. Bhushan alleged that the event was cancelled due to pressure given the topic and his stand against the current dispensation. “There is no freedom of speech. The students wanted to speak to me peacefully about what happened yesterday but they asked us to leave saying discussion is not allowed inside the campus,” Bhushan said.

On the other hand, the Dean of Faculty of Law Usha Tondon said that the event was cancelled due to the face-off between the student and the authorities. The CLC authorities had a face-off with the students on Friday after students allegedly asked for keys to the seminar room to get it ready for the event. When they were denied the keys, students resorted to staging a protest.

“As per the decision of the meeting of the Committee on Seminar and Conference Rooms Booking, the cancellation is in light of the developments and the unmanageable behaviour of the students since March 25 March,” read the notice issued by the dean.

Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said the row created by students led to the cancellation of the event. “We denied them keys yesterday as the keys could not be provided to them a day before the event because it is against the rule,” Abbi told PTI.

Abhigyan, president of the Delhi unit of the All India Students’ Association said that while Bhushan had reached the venue, students were barred from entering it. “Bhushan then started addressing the students in the parking lot. But the administration asked him to leave, saying gathering is not allowed in the campus,” he said. Abhigyan added that Bhushan then addressed the students outside the college premises.