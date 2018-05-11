Delhi University admission 2018: Students take note – Registration process for UG courses begins May 15

University of Delhi (image: IE)

The Delhi University has announced the dates for admission to various courses for the 2018-19 academic session. While online registration to its undergraduate courses will begin from May 15, the admission process to M.Phil and PhD courses will start from May 18 and May 20, respectively.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the university said that Open Days sessions for admission will be held between May 21 and 29. During this period, the university will provide information related to registration, admission, process and schedule.

The statement added that Open Days sessions will be held from Monday to Saturday and will have two sessions daily. Both the sessions will be held for 90 minutes each. The first session will start at 10 and the second one at 12 noon.

The university has not announced closing dates for the registration process.

The university registrar said that the registration process will be done completely online for all programmes for all categories and quotas. All information related to the registration and further procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information. Students can access the Bulletin of Information online in the download form.

The university had in 2016 made the entire admission process online in a bid to clear the rush of students thronging the campus to apply for various programmes.

The Delhi University was established in 1922. It is the premier university in the country, known for its high standards in teachings and research. The university is divided into two campuses – North and South. Both consist of 16 faculties and 86 departments. A total of 77 colleges are affiliated to the Delhi University.